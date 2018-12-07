You Better Work! - Rupaul Tribute and Lip Sync Battle

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

 Rupaul tribute night and lip sync battle- Holi-Slay edition following Rupaul’s Holiday Special. Rupaul all night along with the biggest dance hits being played by DJ Johnny B Goode and DJ Maggy. 10:30 pm. $5 before 11:30 pm, $10 after.  facebook.com/events/354300371803037

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Festive Season
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
