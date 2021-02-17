Factory Theatre presents a collection of audio dramas set in and around Toronto including Sisters, First Métis Man of Odessa, You Can’t Get There From Here, Every Minute of Every Day and The Toronto Pigeons. The series features five commissioned works by Canadian Playwrights Anusree Roy, Matthew MacKenzie, Yvette Nolan, Keith Barker, and Luke Reece. March 25-Apr 22. One episode released online weekly. Free.

https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/you-cant-get-there-from-here/