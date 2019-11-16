You, Me, Us: Outstanding Books For & About Young People With Disabilities

This family-focused exhibit highlights “the best of the best” from The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Collection for Young People with Disabilities. This exhibit features books published around the world that are recognized for their exceptional content and design. Nov 16-Jan 26.

The TD Gallery offers free guided tours of the You, Me, Us exhibit Tuesdays at 2 pm (note: moves to Monday, December 23 and Monday, December 30 over holidays). Drop in. No registration required.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/programs-and-classes/exhibits/you-me-us.jsp