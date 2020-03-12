LEAF information session. The Young Urban Forest Leaders program is a free, hands-on training and mentorship program that connects youths (18-29 years old) interested in urban forestry and community engagement with local groups with tree initiatives! Join us to learn more about participating in this program as a youth or a community group. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

Pre-register: yourleaf.org/event/mar-12-2020/information-session-young-urban-forest-leaders