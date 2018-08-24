Your Dance Fest

Oakwood Village Library and Arts Centre 341 Oakwood, Toronto, Ontario M6E 2W1

random acts of dance presents a community-oriented dance festival. This audience-focused festival boasts professional performances chosen by non-dancers, unique audience/artist interactions, free workshops, prizes, parties and more. Aug 24-26, see website for details. $15, stu/srs $10, child $5, family pass $30.

