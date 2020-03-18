Youth Expo 2020
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Skills for Change's Youth Expo is an inclusive space for youth to connect and learn about STEM. Our goal is to create a space where youth can get first-hand knowledge about STEM professions while engaging in workshops dedicated to inspire and advance youth into this growing career. 10 am-4 pm. Free. Register at: eventbrite.ca/e/82278084967
Info
Free
Community Events