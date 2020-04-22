Youth Job Seeker Essentials

Google Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 iCalendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Centre for Immigrant & Community Services (CICS) presents an online workshop for ages 16-25.

Not only will you learn what works for your career documents, but also learn tips and strategies to move beyond the resume. This 3-sessions online workshop will help you with pre-employment, interview preparation and networking techniques. Apr 22 at 3:30 pm. Free.

More info and pre-register: yao.xiao@cicscanada.com  //  416-688-3593

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-688-3593
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00 iCalendar - Youth Job Seeker Essentials - 2020-04-22 15:30:00