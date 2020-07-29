Youth Showcase Concert (Virtual) Series 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsYouth Showcase Concert (Virtual) Series 2020

The Youth Showcase Concert Series is a free month-long concert event, founded by Senaida Ng to address the lack of performance opportunities available for youth, due to age limitations in local venues, such as bars. This event features Canadian artists under the age of 25, performing music from various genres, and gives them the opportunity to perform for large audiences.

This year, the Youth Showcase Concert will be running virtually every Saturday in August, streamed through YSCS website and social media platforms. 

This year, a donation will be made on behalf of the Youth Showcase Concert to the NIA Centre for the Arts, a Toronto not-for-profit organization that provides resources and spaces for artists from the African diaspora. Donations will be collected through our website where $1 = 1 vote for the favourite performance of the Youth Showcase Concert lineup.

www.youthshowcaseconcert.com/showcase-schedule-2020

 

Date And Time

2020-08-02 to
2020-08-30
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

