YPT March Break Drama Camp
Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4
Students can spend a week travelling through their imaginations, collaboratively creating their own theatrical piece while making new friends and having a lot of fun on the journey. This program is available both Downtown at YPT and in North York (Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts) for students in JK through Grade 6. $190-$385.
youngpeoplestheatre.ca/dramaschool/march-break/march-break-drama-camp
