YPT March Break Drama Camp

to Google Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00

Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4

Students can spend a week travelling through their imaginations, collaboratively creating their own theatrical piece while making new friends and having a lot of fun on the journey. This program is available both Downtown at YPT and in North York (Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts) for students in JK through Grade 6. $190-$385.

youngpeoplestheatre.ca/dramaschool/march-break/march-break-drama-camp

facebook.com/events/2414209388606926

Info
Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4 View Map
March Break
Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-363-5131
to Google Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - YPT March Break Drama Camp - 2019-03-11 09:00:00