Tirgan Festival presents a shadow-play performance by Hamid Rahmanian, based on a Persian folk tale from the Book of Kings. This program is a combination of shadow play and a 3D book demonstration and is great for kids. Jul 27-28, Sat-Sun 2 and 5 pm. $20 & up.

tirgan.ca/tirgan2019/event/the-legend-of-the-serpent-king