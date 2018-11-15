Zap! Pow! Oy! Jews And The Comic Book Industry
Beth Tzedec Congregation 1700 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3
This exhibit presents the Jewish storytellers, artists and publishers who developed and influenced the comic book industry over the past 80 years. Created with the insight of guest curators Steven Bergson and Ron Kasman, it provides a beautifully visual tour through the industry.
Exhibit continues through April 2019. To book a guided group tour, contact curator Dorion Liebgott at 416-718-3514 ext. 232.
Info
Beth Tzedec Congregation 1700 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3 View Map
All Ages, Free
Art