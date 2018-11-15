Zap! Pow! Oy! Jews And The Comic Book Industry

This exhibit presents the Jewish storytellers, artists and publishers who developed and influenced the comic book industry over the past 80 years. Created with the insight of guest curators Steven Bergson and Ron Kasman, it provides a beautifully visual tour through the industry.

Exhibit continues through April 2019. To book a guided group tour, contact curator Dorion Liebgott at 416-718-3514 ext. 232.

www.beth-tzedec.org