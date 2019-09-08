Z’otz* Collective: Waiting Outside Of My Hand
Z’otz* Collective will investigate the concept of the niche as a point of departure. Waiting Outside of My Hand is an exhibition that explores the notion of a space “in which to nest”. Sep 8-Nov 3, opening reception 2-4 pm Sep 8; Collaborative Journeys art-making event (in conjunction with Clarington Outdoor Art Festival), 1-3 pm Sep 28. Free (donations welcome).
Visual Arts Centre of Clarington 143 Simpson, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3K8 View Map
