Toronto's best non-veg restaurants for vegetarians and vegans

× Expand Fat Choi The satay wraps at Fat Choi are filed with housemade seitan, acar acar (Malaysian pickles), jicama and peanut sauce.

At many non-veg restaurants, vegetarians and vegans alike have long been relegated to cobbling together a meal off the “sides” menu or ordering the one meat-free entree, usually a sad pasta or a portobello mushroom burger. Times are changing, though, and a crop of Toronto restaurants now have separate plant-based menus. Here are the city’s best restaurants proving that meat eaters and veg heads can chow down harmony.

FAT CHOI

Twice a week, Fat Choi takes over its older sister spot, Soos, on Ossington and gives it a vegan makeover. With chef Tricia Soo at the helm, the Malaysian-inspired menu features stand-outs like perfectly crispy and chewy Peking pancakes stuffed with spiced yuba, savoury okonomiyaki pancakes slathered in chili mayo and lettuce wraps with house-made seitan. In 2019, Fat Choi plans to open its own digs, but until then, it’s open every Monday and Tuesday at Soos.

94 Ossington, at Humbert, 416-901-7667, fatchoito.com

SABAI SABAI

At Sabai Sabai, Chef Nuit Regular (Sukhothai, Pai) offers full vegan lunch and dinner menus with meat-free riffs on classic Northern Thai and Laotian dishes, like the massaman curry (with tofu instead of beef), mee kati noodles (with coconut milk and tofu instead of chicken and egg) or vegan tom yum soup.

81 Bloor East, at Church, 647-748-4225, sabaisabaito.ca

WOODLOT

Ever since Woodlot opened in 2010, the Little Italy restaurant has always focused on vegetarian dishes. On its “vegetable lovers” menu, which is just as robust as the “meat lovers” one, you’ll find inventive pastas like sweet pea- and mascarpone-stuffed agnolotti or charred chicory pappardelle with citrus cream.

293 Palmerston, at College, 647-342-6307, woodlottoronto.com

THE EMMET RAY

Pub food doesn’t tend to be the most veg-friendly, but The Emmet Ray has an expansive separate menu chock full of vegetarian provisions, like “tofu and beans” (instead of pork belly), two types of veggie burgers and red Thai curry fries with tofu. Best yet, it offers a vegetarian version of its Sunday Roast, featuring tofu and mushroom-based gravy. There’s also a gluten-free and vegan menu upon request.

924 College, at Dovercourt, 416-792-4497, theemmetray.com

TERRONI

It doesn’t appear on Terroni’s website, but savvy vegans know about the Italian restaurant’s secret plant-based menu, featuring four egg-free pastas and three pizzas sans cheese. Although the vegan menu doesn’t offer any new dishes from Terroni’s regular menu – rather, it’s the same plates but without dairy, cheese or meat – it’s nice to not have to request a dozen tweaks to each dish. A mini gluten-free menu is also available.

Multiple locations, terroni.com

