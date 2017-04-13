Where in Toronto to get brunch on Easter weekend 2017

× Expand Cindy La Leña wants to bring Argentinian spice to your long weekend with offerings like breakfast empanadas.

Antler 1454 Dundas West, 647-345-8300

At this serene Dundas West spot, the name of the game is, uh, game. Boar-bison-deer burgers, foraged mushroom omelettes and wild salmon Benedicts are on offer until 3 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Bannock 401 Bay, 416-861-6996

The Canadian-centric Financial District spot added two extra brunch days - Friday and Monday - to their existing Saturday and Sunday services. More fried bologna and eggs / Fogo Island cod chowder for everyone!

Beast 96 Tecumseth, 647-352-6000

You can count on brunches at Scott Vivian's Beast to deliver two things: copious amounts of pork products and some of the most delicious homemade donuts you've ever seen (and sometimes, in the case of their maple bacon donuts, both at the same time). They'll be serving them up on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Café Boulud 60 Yorkville, 416-963-6000

Daniel Boulud's glimmering brasserie in the Four Seasons offers a $78 prix fixe brunch menu that pulls out all the stops: everything from oysters and steak tartare to pike quenelle in cognac-lobster sauce and eggs poached in red wine with braised short rib.

The Chase 10 Temperance, 647-348-7000

This seafaring spot's $95 Easter Sunday brunch is a worthy splurge, encompassing a seafood buffet with snow crab, tuna tartare and lobster rolls, as well as plated dishes like crab and avocado tartine or merguez-stuffed lamb and poached eggs. Head downstairs to The Chase Fish & Oyster for their usual à la carte menu.

Colette Grand Café 550 Wellington West, 647-348-7000

The Thompson Hotel's French café rolls out its à la carte brunch menu of Benedicts, tartines and baked goods on Saturday. On Easter Sunday, they follow it up with a $75 brunch buffet that includes an omelette station, fresh seafood, charcuterie and more.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Among the options on Momofuku Daisho's brunch menu: a stunning seafood platter.

Momofuku Daisho 190 University, 647-253-6227

Momofuku's upstairs spot recently overhauled its brunch menu to include bagel-style bao stuffed with whitefish, smoked Pingue ham, grits with chorizo, succulent seafood bowls and much more. No telling yet what they'll pull out on Easter Sunday, but it's sure to be stellar.

Drake Hotel 1150 Queen West, 416-531-5042

Do Easter boutique hotel-style at the Drake, which offers its usual brunch menu on Friday, Sunday and Monday. (In case you find yourself out in Prince Edward County, the same applies for the Drake Devonshire.)

Drake One Fifty 150 York, 416-363-6150

The Drake's downtown dining destination hosts an instalment of its Soul Brunch, featuring a live soul band, on Easter Sunday.

Fabbrica 49 Karl Fraser, 416-391-0307

Doing a spot of shopping at Shops at Don Mills? Mark McEwan's Fabbrica has opened its patio just in time for Easter Sunday brunch. Menu highlights include Benedicts built on prosciutto and ciabatta French toast.

Globe Bistro 124 Danforth, 416-466-2000

Easter Sunday brunch at Globe is a Danforth tradition: its $29 prix fixe menu returns, with featured dishes including Wellington County prime rib. Those with kids take note: brunch for the younger set is $12 and includes treats from the Easter Bunny. (Jealous!)

Leña 176 Yonge, 416-507-3378

Would your long weekend be improved with a hefty dose of morcilla and jamon? O&B's stately South American restaurant in Saks Fifth Avenue will be open for Good Friday brunch, as well as its usual Saturday and Sunday services.

Le Sélect Wellington West, 416-596-6405

Dine in fine French style at this cozy boîte on Wellington. The brunch menu - featuring duck confit, salmon Benedicts and braised brisket sandwiches on brioche - is available through Easter Sunday until 3:30 pm. On Easter Monday, it's open and serving its lunch menu.432

Lisa Marie 638 Queen West, 647-748-6822

At his rock 'n' roll-inspired spot on Queen West, Matt Basile does comfort-food brunch with a twist. The restaurant confirms it's serving brunch Good Friday as well as Easter Sunday and Monday - and they'll be doing an Easter special, a s'more pancake stuffed with Cadbury creme eggs.

× Expand ONE's debuting an extravagant lobster florentine dish just in time for Easter weekend brunches.

ONE 116 Yorkville, 416-961-9600

Want to do brunch in serious style? Mark McEwan's Yorkville spot is rolling out a brand-new addition to its brunch menu in time for Easter Sunday: lobster florentine with butter poached Nova Scotia lobster, herb and garlic brioche, spinach, poached eggs and béarnaise. And, naturally, optional shaved truffles will be available. Bonus: they plan to open the patio.

Peter Pan Bistro 373 Queen West, 416-792-3838

In addition to the usual Saturday and Sunday brunch menu, which features shakshuka, croque madames and fried chicken sandwiches, the Queen West bistro also has a surprise Easter special up its sleeve.

Planta 1221 Bay, 647-348-7000

Vegans should head right for this gorgeous Yorkville spot, where the Sunday brunch menu - featuring banana pancakes, cinnamon buns and fish-free crab cakes and lox - will be available until 3 pm.

The Federal 1438 Dundas West, 647-352-9120

Dundas West staple the Federal will be capitalizing on those extra holidays by serving up brunch on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Foie gras and French toast, anyone?

Thompson Diner 550 Wellington West, 416-601-3533

It's open nearly 'round the clock anyway, so it stands to reason that the (recently Weeknd-and-Selena-approved) diner at the base of the Thompson Hotel will be ready to serve Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

White Lily Diner 678 Queen East, 416-901-7800

Breakfast is always cooking at this sweet little spot in Riverside, so naturally, it's ready to supply you with grits, biscuits and egg-topped patty melts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco