Why Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile should be on every wine lover's radar

Bored of Bordeaux? Champagne leaving you flat? Now that party season is in full swing, it’s the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone and explore a new region of wine offerings. And as the temperature continues to drop, it might be worth gazing down south.

“Latin America reaps the benefits from a few key natural factors,” says Victoria Gamble, Trade Marketing and Portfolio Manager for Escalade Wines and Spirits.

One of them is the presence of the Andes mountain range, which runs 7,000 km along the length of South America, hugging the west coast and influencing two key growing factors: climate and soil.

“The Andes allow cooling winds to descend off their hills and into the valleys where the grapes are grown, which helps preserve acidity,” says Gamble. “Countries situated near the Andes also experience volcanic influences in their soils due to the active volcanoes in the region.”

Over time, due to erosion, the Andes have led to ideal amounts of sediment deposits to be left in valleys of South America, rendering these hotspots ideal for growing grapes. Chile, for example, additionally benefits from the influence of the Pacific Ocean and cool winds that are transported northwards from Antarctica, creating optimal factors for viticulture.

When exploring a new wine region, Gamble suggests starting with products that are lauded examples of what that region is famous for.

“The best expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon are from the Maipo Valley, which is located in the centre of Chile between the coastal and Andes mountain regions," she says. This is precisely were Casillero del Diablo Reserva Privada, a Cabernet Sauvignon produced by Concha y Toro, originates.

Gamble says that wines from this region tend to be concentrated in colour and have ripe flavours and aromas of currants, blackberries and plums, and often have a minty character to them. They're also often aged in oak to add complexity and soften tannins.

Casillero del Diablo Reserva Privada shows all its elegance with delicate aromas of red cherries and plum with a soft touch of blackcurrant and sophistication in three superior-quality varietals. It greets the nose with notes of vanilla and cedar, due in part to its aging in oak barrels. In terms of palate, it presents a firm structure with smooth and enveloping tannins.

The finish is pleasingly long and lingering, making it perfect for pairing with a charcuterie board replete with red meats, aged cheeses and dried fruits.

Latin America is also known to craft stories as bold as its wines. From Gabriel Garcia Marquez and his all-engrossing world of magic realism, to Gabriela Mistral and her lauded poetry, Latin America has a rich tradition of bringing the almost unimaginable to life through narratives, so it’s only fitting that its wines are equally steeped in magic.

Over 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro was faced with a problem of missing wine. Even while kept under lock and key, the sought after bottles continued falling victim to thirsty thieves – that is, until he crafted a rumour that the devil himself guarded the entrance to his cellar. As the rumour spread, so did the wine’s popularity.

To this day, no one has been able to refute claims that Lucifer is the wine’s benefactor. So if you find yourself looking for a wine to bring home for the holidays, why not choose one that comes along with a story?

