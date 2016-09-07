5 cannabis cocktails perfect for TIFF 2016

The film: The Edge Of Seventeen

This lighthearted comedy in the John Hughes vein stars Hailee Steinfeld as a confused 17-year-old who receives guidance from her cool teacher, played by Woody Harrelson.

The cannabis cocktail: St-Germain's Orchard

Pairs well with fall's favourite fruit, fresh apples.

Directions

For this recipe you'll need to "de-carb" ¼ ounce ground cannabis first. De-carbing activates the weed's psychoactive ingredients.

Spread your cannabis on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and bake at 115°C for 30 minutes.

Place the de-carbed weed in a Mason jar, add 2 cups gin (or your fave vodka or rum) and store in a cool place for 10 days, giving it a shake or stir every couple of days. Strain through cheesecloth or coffee filter. To make your drink

Pour 1 ounce St-Germain Elder flower Liqueur into a champagne flute.

Add 1 ounce gin-infused cannabis and 3 ounces apple juice.

Top with Perrier or club soda and garnish with

an apple slice.

The Film: La La Land

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing and dance all over this musical love story.

The cannabis cocktail: The TIFF Trip Home

Become light on your feet with this spicy cocktail.

Directions

Don't have 10 days? Don't worry. You can create an instant dope-enhanced simple syrup that can be added to a variety of cocktails. Bring 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar to a boil in a saucepan, add your de-carbed cannabis, 4 whole cloves and 4 sprigs fresh rosemary and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain syrup through cheesecloth.

To make your drink

Pour 2 ounces gin into a goblet.

Add 1 ounce cannabis-infused rosemary and clove simple syrup.

Top off with ½ ounce Perrier or club soda plus a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Garnish with fresh rosemary and lemon.

The Film: My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea

If you only get high for one TIFF film, make it this weird animated feature by graphic novelist Dash Shaw.

The cannabis cocktail: Mojito After Dark

The sweater-weather version of a summer classic.

Directions

Muddle 7 fresh mint leaves with the juice of ½ lime and 2 teaspoons brown sugar. Transfer mixture to a highball.

Add 2 ounces dark or gold rum infused with cannabis (see our recipe for cannabis-infused spirits above).

Top with Perrier or club soda.

Garnish with mint and lime.

The Film: The Bad Batch

This post-apocalyptic cannibal love story (#swoon) stars Jason Momoa and Suki Waterhouse, with Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves in supporting roles.

The cannabis cocktail: Cannibal Corpse Reviver No. 6ix

A must-serve accompaniment to any cannibal love story.

Directions

Pour 1 ounce cannabis-infused gin (see our recipe for cannabis-infused spirits) into a goblet. Add 1 ounce each Lillet Blanc, Grand Marnier and fresh lemon juice.

Garnish with orange peel and run for your life.

The Film: Nelly

This eagerly awaited biopic focuses on Quebec author Nelly Arcan, who gained notoriety with her semi-autobiographical sex worker novel in 2001.

The cannabis cocktail: La Putain Bleu

Sweet but surprising, this is a pretty cocktail you'll want to have again and again.

Directions

Muddle 7 blueberries with ½ ounce cannabis-infused simple syrup (no cloves or rosemary in this one).

Add 1½ ounces of your favourite brand of vodka, ½ ounce of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur and ½ ounce of fresh-squeezed lemon juice.

Strain into a parfait glass and top with Perrier or club soda.

JC Villamere is a Toronto-based writer. Her debut book, Is Canada Even Real? How A Nation Built On Hobos, Beavers, And Hip-hop Convinced The World To Beliebe (Dundurn Press) is due in May 2017.

