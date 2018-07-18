The best breweries to visit outside Toronto

Niagara

Niagara might be known for wine, but its beer is on the up. Check out Bench Brewing’s freshly hatched bricks-and-mortar which, like Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Exchange Brewery, will pay homage to its locale with plenty of vinous collaborations. Don’t you dare leave the peninsula without scooping a few kick-ass ales from Oast House.

Prince Edward County

Don’t miss Parsons’ sprawling beer garden, where hops and grapes grown on-site find their way into brews like Sunkissed wine saison. The ESB at Wellington’s Midtown Brewing is quickly becoming the County Cheers.

Hamilton

If the rumours are true and all of Toronto is decamping to the Hammer, you might as well peep the hype through beer goggles. Since Collective Arts’ portside brewery opened the frothy floodgates four years ago, we can always wager there’s something tasty pouring at the excellent Fairweather Brewing Co. and nearby Merit.

Blue Mountains & Wasaga Beach

Planning a weekend in Wasaga? Swing north to Side Launch to scoop an armload of crispy Mountain Lagers for the fridge. Then, head over to Northwinds Brewhouse in Collingwood for a flight and snack.

Muskoka

When on holiday in the bougie hinterlands, skip the small-town LCBOs and head straight to the source. Muskoka’s eponymous brewery makes a nice Summerweiss, while Gravenhurst’s Sawdust City cranks out a mean IPA.

drinks@nowtoronto.com | @S_Parns