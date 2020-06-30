The best budget-friendly white wines you can get delivered in Ontario

× Expand Getty Images 512331408 Looking for a great value summer wine? We've got you covered with these five fabulous whites.

Nothing's better than finding an inexpensive wine that drinks like a big-budget bottle. With the summer in full swing, crisp and easy-drinking white wines are at the top of many wine lovers' minds – but, naturally, so is a good bargain.

To help narrow down the options, we asked WineOnline to search through their massive collection for the best crowdpleasing whites available for under $25 per bottle. All of them – available to order in a convenient 12-bottle case – can be delivered all over Ontario.

These five selections are big on flavour and complexity – and easy on the wallet.

Made from Viura grapes grown on 50-to-80 year-old vines near San Vicente de la Sonsierra in Rioja Alta, this complex, slightly-spicy rioja blanco is aged for three months in French oak barrels. The nose brings in white fruit and flowers, with riper fruit lingering on the palate. Clocking in at well under the $20 mark, this is one of the best bargain white wines you can find in Ontario – bar none. $15.95 / 750mL bottle ($191.40 / case). Buy at WineOnline.ca.

Beloved for both its well-rounded flavour characteristics and its stellar value, this Sauvignon Blanc-Verdejo blend, hailing from the Yecla region of Spain, bears a striking yellow colour with hints of pale green. First, you're met with tropical fruit and citrus aromas, followed by a long finish featuring signature Verdejo green fruit characteristics. $16.99 / 750 mL bottle ($203.88 / case). Buy at WineOnline.ca.

A past Gold Medal – Best Of Class winner at the 2017 California State Fair Wine Competition, this bright Chardonnay from the state's Central Coast region is bursting with vanilla, orange blossom and apple aromas, plus white peach, Asian pair and citrus flavours. $22.95 / 750 mL bottle ($275.40 per case). Buy at WineOnline.ca.

If love Chablis – but can't stomach the prices – seek out this top-notch northern Spanish Albariño. This prize-winning white (which took Best Buy honours in the 2020 Peñín Guide to Spanish Wine) offers vibrant acidity, along with crystalline apples and limes on the palate. $22.99 / 750 mL bottle ($275.88 / case). Buy at WineOnline.ca.

This Txakoli – a slightly effervescent white wine characteristic of Basque country in northern Spain – took gold at the Singapore Wine Awards in 2019. It's an absolute must for your patio during a hot summer day, providing enough depth and complexity to pair with food, but always refreshing. It offers intense apple, pear, peach and grapefruit aromas; in the mouth, it's lively and balanced, with an aromatic and mineral finish that lingers. $24.95 / 750 mL bottle ($299.40 / case). Buy at WineOnline.ca.

WineOnline, Canada’s premier online wine store, delivers extraordinary wines – at every price point – to homes and businesses across Ontario. Click here to learn more.

@nowtoronto