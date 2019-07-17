Ontario ciders and canned cocktails to try this summer

Georgian Bay Smashed Tea

The folks behind your favourite gin and vodka smashes have launched a new canned cocktail this summer that combines black tea, Darjeeling tea and their original Gin Smash. This hard iced tea swims with flavours of lemon, spice and black liquorice, and has a crisp, clean finish, making it an ideal pairing with barbecued burgs and park hangs.

$2.95 for 473 ml can, LCBO #667006

Pommies Farmhouse Cider

There are a couple of ciders in Pommies’s roster, and the Farmhouse is the driest of the batch. Made with Ontario apples in Caledon, this cider yields notes of dried apples, pears, citrus, white flowers and baking spices. It’s crisp, tart and thirst-quenching – what every cider should be.

$3.40 for 473 ml can, LCBO #418582

Social Lite Grapefruit Pomelo Vodka Soda

Blush pink and bubbly, this vodka soda offers a tasty alternative to sparkling rosé or mimosas. Ontario-distilled vodka is blended with grapefruit and a hint of lime, mixed with soda to achieve its refreshing carbonation. Bonus: it’s sugar-free.

$9.95 for 4 x 355 ml cans, LCBO #553214

Cabana Coast Cucumber Mule

This summer twist on the Moscow Mule comes from Toronto’s Iconic Brewing. Inside the fun illustrated can is a blend of vodka, ginger beer, lime, mint and, of course, cucumber for a smooth refreshing cocktail.

$2.95 for 473 ml can, LCBO #649707

Brickworks Ciderhouse Stadium Island Peach Cider

Named after a legendary baseball game at Hanlan’s Point Stadium, this apple cider from Toronto’s Brickworks Ciderhouse is sweetened with big ripe peaches. Pear and floral notes round out the flavours, which pair well with barbecue, spicy foods and even dessert.

$3.50 for 473 ml can, LCBO #478495

More from NOW's 2019 Beer Guide:

Toronto's 25 best breweries

The best Ontario summer beers at the LCBO and Beer Store

@michdas