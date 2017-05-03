LCBO recalling 77% alcohol batch of Bombay Sapphire gin

Are your evening G&Ts tasting just a wee bit stronger this week? You might be affected by the LCBO's latest recall!

The retailer announced today it's requesting customers bring back 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin thanks to a 77% alcohol content, almost double the 40% listed on the label.

For context: Grappa usually tops out at 60%, while the strongest absinthe at the LCBO is 70%. And the other product recalled this spring by the LCBO – a batch of Georgian Bay vodka not properly diluted before bottling – clocked in at 81%.

Customers and licensees can return their bottles to any LCBO store for a full refund (though we'd completely understand if you didn't).

