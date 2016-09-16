Where to drink at Toronto Beer Week

C’est What’s Festival Of Canadian Craft Breweries

Raise a glass at this long-standing homegrown beer fest hosted for the past 29 years at C’est What (67 Front East, 416-867-9499, cestwhat.com) one of the city’s stalwart beer joints. Forty-eight different beers are available each evening, with the Friday lineup focusing on Toronto breweries. Kicks off at 5 pm.

September 16 and 17

Wvrst Craft Invitational

Swing by Wvrst (609 King West, 416-703-7775, wvrst.com) to sample brews from Ontario’s up-and-comers at its annual showcase and competition. Vote for your favourite beer and meet the brewers on Sunday, when the winner is announced at 4:30 pm.

September 16 to 18

Cask! Social at Rainhard Brewing Co.

If you love real ales, don’t miss an afternoon full of them at Rainhard Brewing (100 Symes, rainhardbrewing.com) in conjunction with Cask! (casktoronto.wordpress.com). Featuring special ales from the host brewery and guests, casks are tapped at 3 pm and flow ’til their empty.

September 17

Annual Danforth Pub Crawl

By the end of this nine-bar beerathon, you’ll be well acquainted with the Danforth’s craft beer gems and hopefully have made some new drinking buddies along the way. Kicks off at Local 1794 (1794 Danforth, 416-463-1792, local1794.com) at 1 pm.

September 17

Famous Canadian Beer Run

Strike some balance into your beer-soaked week by participating in this scenic 5k run, which weaves through Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore West) and partners with In/Future arts fest, starting at 10 am. Reward your commitment to fitness with post-race brews at the Craft Beer & Food Festival. More info at famouscanadianbeerrun.com.

September 18

30 Beers At 3030

Check out this pro-am showcase of unique small-batch brews hosted at the Junction’s 3030 (3030 Dundas West, 416-769-5736, 3030dundaswest.com) from 3 pm onwards. Get there early – I’m not using the term “small batch” lightly.

September 18

West End Beer Social

This informal walk-around beer dinner at Indie Alehouse (2876 Dundas West, 416-760-9691 indiealehouse.com) features beers from west-end breweries like Halo, Rainhard and naturally, Indie. Chef Todd Clarmo and the Indie kitchen team prepare food pairings for each beer on offer. 6 pm, $65 online at universe.com/westendbeersocial.

September 19

Comedy On College with Wellington; Brewhaha On Lansdowne

Get your giggle on at one or both of these beer-comedy mashups. Cop free samples of Wellington and cheap brews at 8 pm at Pour Boy’s (583 College, 647-350-7687, pourboy.ca) Comedy On College, or try not to spit out your beer once the Toronto Comedy All Stars get going at 9 pm at Lansdowne Brewery (303 Lansdowne, 416-588-1641, lansdownebrewery.com)

September 20

Brewmaster Dinner

Mingle with the folks who make the beer you love to drink at Mill Street Brew Pub’s (21 Tank House Lane, 416-681-0338), hosted by the man himself, Joel Manning. Five beers, five courses, one hell of a fun night. 6:30 pm, $50 at universe.com/brewmaster.

September 21

Golden Tap Awards

Missing the 14th annual Golden Tap Awards is not an option. Touted as Ontario’s most democratic beer awards, its accolades are determined by you, dear drinker, and announced starting at 5 pm over the course of many pints at beerbistro (18 King East, 416-861-9872, beerbistro.com). Take note: voting (online at goldentapawards.com) ends Sunday (September 18).

September 22

Samuel Adams Utopias Release and Tap Takeover

Get geeky (and hopefully lucky) at the very limited release of cult super-brew, Utopias, at the Summerhill LCBO (10 Scrivener Square, 416-922-0403 lcbo.com) from 4 to 6 pm. Only 350 bottles will go on sale, but even if you don’t score a one, you’ll be able to meet founder Jim Koch and choose from three other exclusive Sam Adams beers that will be available at the growler station.

September 23

Great Lakes Brewery 2nd Annual Pig Roast

I can’t really think of a better way to wrap up a week of beer than with a delicious roast pig and, well, more beer. It’s hosted at Great Lakes Brewery (30 Queen Elizabeth, 416-255-4510, greatlakesbeer.com) from 1 to 6 pm, and admission is only $5, as are glasses of beer. There will be live music, bocce and a cask tent, too.

September 24