Drink up: Samuel Adams Utopias

Why If you’re serious about beer, then Sam Adams Utopias needs no introduction. Hell, beer geeks may already be camped outside the Summerhill LCBO waiting for the limited September 23 release of this luxurious Port-like brew. It’s been three years since I tasted this coveted blend from Boston’s most famous brewery (it hasn’t been available in Ontario since), but its immensity isn’t easily forgotten. At 28% ABV, it drinks more like a fine liqueur than a beer. A blend of brews aged up to 22 years in a variety of barrels, it tastes like a molasses-brushed fruitcake that was liquified and reduced. If you don’t manage to score a bottle at Summerhill, 350 bottles of Utopias will be available online via -vintagesshoponline.com starting at 8:30 am on September 28.

Price $114.95/710 ml

Availability Vintages 104711

La vie en noir

Château des Charmes St. David’s Bench Vineyard Gamay Noir Droit 2014

Rating: NNNN

Why Gamay Droit, a hybrid discovered growing amongst the Gamay Noir vines in the Bosc family vineyards, is grown nowhere else in the world. Punching above the weight of an average Gamay, the 2014 vintage won gold medals at both the national and provincial wine awards.

Price $17.95/750 ml

Availability Vintages 346742

Henry of Pelham Baco Noir Old Vines VQA

Rating: NNN

Why Hated, adored and occasionally tolerated, the inky North American hybrid known as Baco Noir is definitely not for everyone. Henry of Pelham takes particular pride in working with Baco, and it shows in this wine. Aromas of black currants, cracked pepper and smoked herbs, with sneaky whiffs of salami casing. Pour it with a badass pasta all’arrabbiata.

Price $19.95/750 ml

Availability LCBO 459966

Pelee Island Pinot Noir Reserve VQA

Rating: NNN

Why This light and bright Pinot from Canada’s southernmost winery leads with cherries and vanilla and has a latent savoury side. Pinot Noir grown on Pelee Island’s microclimate enjoys the longest, warmest growing season in the country. A sprightly and balanced wine to serve on late-summer nights – a little chilled, of course. It’s not quite sweater season yet.

Price $17.15/750 ml

Availability LCBO 458521

