Grant Van Gameren is opening yet another bar

The Tennessee is soon to become Grant Van Gameren's latest, as yet unnamed project.

It's official: There's no busier chef in town than Grant Van Gameren. After making his name with Bar Isabel and making headlines with Bar Raval, dude had a hand in opening no less than three spots in 2016 — Prettyugly, Harry's and El Rey, for a grand total of five restaurants.

That's soon to become six. Van Gameren has announced his next project, posting a call for employees for a new Eastern European-inspired bar at 1554 Queen West, the former home of the Tennessee and Mitzi's Sister.

"A new project by the team who brought you Bar Isabel, this will be a place where curiosity and comfort play equal importance while drawing inspiration from the culinary traditions of Eastern Europe and the Balkans," Van Gameren wrote. The drinks program will focus on local and international brewers, sustainably-produced wine, and regional spirits. As for the food: Expect "perogies, salty fish and pickled everything."

Who's ready to get their cevapi and slivovitz on?

