La Carnita owner keeps pushing into new territory with Good Fortune Bar

Good Fortune Bar 130 Eglinton East, 647-351-2130, @goodfortunebar

Since its beginning five years ago as a pop-up taqueria, La Carnita has come of age, maturing into the crazy-successful restaurant group Monarchs & Misfits.

Four projects are now stacked under the company’s brand umbrella – La Carnita, Home of the Brave, Sweet Jesus (which just opened a location in Ottawa) and now Good Fortune Bar – but the group, headed by CEO Andrew Richmond, is constantly propelling itself into novel territory. There appears to be no off switch, which is exactly how they – M&M, and the city of Toronto – seem to like it.

In a trademark ingenious manoeuvre, La Carnita and Co. marked Yonge and Eglinton as its newest turf, overhauling a former Philthy McNasty’s with its trendy tacos and soft serve à la Sweet Jesus at street level and a new bar called Good Fortune downstairs.

Ignoring a cloud of chatter about Dupont becoming the next Ossington/Dundas, Good Fortune staked out new ground in a packed neighbourhood in need of fresh nightlife. After all, times have changed – there must be thousands of residents and revellers around Yonge and Eg desperate for something besides cheap pints of Canadian and 8-ounce glasses of Pinot Grigio. Judging by the level of enthusiasm the complex has provoked a little over two weeks in, that was a safe assumption.

Those familiar with M&M’s establishments will notice its greatest asset – airtight marketing and design – stamped all over Good Fortune in the form of punchy neon signs, 90s cassette wallpaper with a soundtrack to match, and a marquee menu listing crinkle fries, boozysoft serve milkshakes and other fail-proof millennial bait.

Good Fortune looks cool as shit, but underneath the expertly applied trend lacquer is a good bar. It woos a younger crowd by dealing in whimsy, and impresses an educated clientele with legit cocktails and a solid selection of craft beer (15 taps and a fridge full of bottles from Bellwoods, Evil Twin, Trou du Diable, etc).

During my visit, Good Fortune had tapped into a range of brews from Swedish gypsy brewer Omnipollo (the only kegs available in Canada, leftovers from Beer Fest), including an addictive Pineapple Gose and the big-deal-in-beer-circles Nebuchadnezzar Imperial IPA. Wine is available, though not a focus.

Silly names and playful ingredients dot the drinks list put together by bar manager Justin Shiels: the Straight Flossin’ (Dillon’s No. 7 gin, melon liqueur, Guerra blanco vermouth, lemon and Bittered Sling Lem-Marrakech bitters poured over cotton candy, $12), the I Love Oolong Time (Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Amontillado sherry, apricot oolong syrup, Teapot and Regan’s bitters, $14) and the Chill Out, Brew (Ancho Reyes, green Chartreuse, orgeat, Sweet Jesus cold brew and mole bitters, $14). Just reading it puts you in a good mood even before you place an order, let alone take a sip of alcohol. Good Fortune takes fun seriously: spiked milkshakes, slushies (both $10) and cocktail Jello-shots ($5) are also served.

A quip on the beachy street-level sign summarizes Good Fortune’s bar forecast: No Bad Days.

Daily 5 pm to 2 am Access 12 steps down to bar and washrooms

drinks@nowtoronto.com | @S_Parns