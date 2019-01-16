Left Field rolls out its wackiest beers this weekend

× Expand Left Field Brewery

Left Field Brewery (36 Wagstaff, at Greenwood) and its adjoining tap room are beloved by east-enders (including yours truly) for its chill vibe and dependable roster of delicious brews.

But compared to some other experiment-happy producers, Left Field are perhaps best known for their staple IPAs and ales over their more uh, left-field offerings. That all changes this weekend, when the brewery revives its Small Ball Mini Cask Fest, a one-day event that will see 10 casks of experimental one-off brews get rolled out of the cellar for the first time.

The just-released menu includes a purple IPA brewed with pea flower, two spins on their Eephus brown ale (cola and Old Fashioned cocktail flavours), a peppermint mocha marshmallow stout and a clementine milkshake version of the Laser Show Double IPA.

Admission is free; beers will be available in 5-ounce pours until casks run out. Check out the Facebook event for more details.

