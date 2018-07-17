Longslice opens The Aviary Brewpub with an eye on Toronto sports

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

There’s still plenty of room on the summer sports bandwagon. Over the next few months Toronto will continue to display a non-stop stream of team colours for a slew of sports, from baseball and football to soccer and tennis. Expect to join in on the fun for Toronto’s top rivalries and tournaments with the opening of new sports-themed bars like The Aviary.

One of the major challenges of being a casual sports fan in the era of cord-cutting is that it’s nearly impossible to find a reliable way to watch the big game. This has made local pubs indispensable, but sports-themed bars generally haven't kept pace with the evolution of Ontario's craft beer scene.

Brothers Jimmy and John Peat of Longslice Brewery, makers of Hopsta La Vista IPA and Loose Lips Lager, saw a good thing happening in bars like The Dock Ellis (named after a pitcher who threw a no-hitter while allegedly on LSD). Seeing on-trend beer styles in an environment open to both hardcores and bandwagoners, the brothers decided to partner with the sports bar for a 230-seat haven for beer lovers.

The Aviary will be soft-launching this month with 10 beers on tap, at least five of which will be dedicated to featuring the Peat brothers' brews. This will be Longslice’s first brick-and-mortar location, which will allow the company to scale up operations and expand offerings. Three new beers are being launched in the lead up to The Aviary’s grand opening event on August 9: Aloha Friday hibiscus pale ale, Slam Dunkel dark wheat beer and Klondike Clarke golden ale.

A fourth beer will be unveiled at the opening – Puns N’Goses, which is a light summer sour. Only patrons who have a Craft Beer Passport will be able to try it, though.

Sports fans will appreciate The Aviary’s décor, which includes a scoreboard-style board for the beers on tap along with menu favourites from The Dock Ellis. Whenever there’s no game on, patrons can check out the arcade games and Dutch shuffleboard table, or hit up the sizeable patio looking onto the Front Street Promenade.

For those who can't wait to sip some suds while cheering on their sports heroes, we've rounded up some of the top games and tournaments fans will be following this summer.

Can’t-miss summer sports

Tour de France (July 7-29). Those who watch the Tour De France do so with a religious fervour. For Toronto cyclists, the threat of imminent danger on the road is an experience that is all too familiar. For almost the whole month of July, you can watch the spirit of competition come out in the world's most famous bike race.

Argos host Ottawa (Aug 2). Since moving home games to BMO Field, the Toronto Argos have sought new life with a reinvigorated fan base. And if the close competitions in recent history is any indication, there could be a new provincial rivalry in the works with the RedBlacks.

Rogers Cup (Aug 4-12). Having drawn an audience of more than 125,000 last year, the 2018 Rogers Cup tournament promises to be one of the biggest events of the year in Toronto. Watch to see if the 20-year-old champion from last year, Alexander Zverev, can repeat his dominance over a new round of competition.

NACAC Track Championships (Aug 10-12). The University of Toronto's Varsity Stadium will be hosting the 2018 games, featuring over 600 athletes competing in more than 40 events. Keep an eye out for Markham's own Andre De Grasse when he competes.

Jays host the Yankees (Aug 17-19). After besting the Blue Jays earlier this month in a three-game series, the Yankees will host Toronto. With the Jays currently sitting second-last in their division, this series could help swing some momentum back our way when we need it.

Toronto FC hosts Montreal (Aug 25). Toronto's rivalry with Montreal goes back a decade, with each team scoring pivotal wins over the other throughout the years. The game comes right when the MLS season will be reaching a late-summer high. Don't miss this game!

