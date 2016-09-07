Root through LCBO Vintages for these reds

La Crema Monterey 2014 Pinot Noir

Rating: NNNN

Why Cooled by Pacific breezes, Monterey's vineyards are particularly hospitable to cool-climate varietals like Pinot Noir. Just released in Ontario, La Crema's Pinot is balanced and almost too easy to drink, with cameos from bramble fruit, plum, cacao and earth.

Price $26.95/750 ml

Availability Vintages 367896

Castillo de Almansa Old Vines Selección 2010

Rating: NNN

Why Pour this big, friendly, smokey Spanish blend at your last BBQs of the summer. It's in its element beside a heaping platter of miscellaneous meats.

Price $16.95/750 ml

Availability Vintages 586719

Bibi Graetz Casamatta Rosso

Rating: NNNN

Why Remember those ridiculous Ikea commercials where people bolted out of everyone's favourite Swedish superstore laden with bags of deals like they'd robbed the place? That's kind of how you feel when you buy a bottle of this tasty Tuscan red and still have TTC change jingling in your pocket.

Price $15.95/750 ml

Availability Vintages 330712

WHAT we're DRINKING TONIGHT

Star Of Bombay

By far the stateliest expression of Bombay gin I've tasted, Star has the London Dry swagger that I miss in the flagship blue bottle. Juniper, coriander, angelica, citrus peel and other core botanicals are amped up, with the striking addition of Italian bergamot and ambrette seeds from Ecuador. Excellent in a G&T, but I'm dying to try this in a martini with bianco vermouth and a twist of bergamot. Now accepting exotic citrus donations.

Price $49.95/750 ml

Availability LCBO 446526