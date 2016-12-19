Two charged with sexual assault and confinement at College Street Bar

Some neighbours of Little Italy's College Street Bar are fuming after two men were charged with confining and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman at the bar on December 15.

On Sunday, Toronto Police issued a news release saying Gavin McMillan and Carasco Enzo Dejesus were arrested and charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault and sexual assault as party to the offence with any other person. A page on the bar's website listed McMillan as the bar's "owner and Superstar." That page has been taken down since the weekend, but its record is still indexed on Google.

Update: In response to the news, a petition was started online by the co-founder of the Sexual Assault Action Coalition, demanding that McMillan and Dejesus not be allowed to interact with patrons, that staff receive anti-sexual violence and harassment training, among other items. As of 10:30 am on December 20, 597 people had signed it.

And many residents of the surrounding neighbourhood are warning people to stay away from the place, with others vowing never to visit or perform there again:

× Disgusted by #CollegeStreetBar assault. As a bartender, my patrons are my guests, not my prey. I am so sorry they hurt you. #Ibelieveher — Kirsten Dahlin Nolan (@ThisIsKDN) December 19, 2016

× Grossed out by what happened at College Street Bar.

Hope they get what's coming to them.https://t.co/vBTOl5yxs3 — Jillian Hollander (@CupidsEscorts) December 19, 2016

× Saddened by the events over the weekend at College Street Bar. Won't be DJing there again. — dj mallon (@djmallon) December 19, 2016

× heads up: if you're in toronto totally avoid College Street Barhttps://t.co/ams8EBjRSo — Maddy (@MaddyFast) December 19, 2016

× launching a petition 2day 2 have college street bar closed until staff get anti violence training & bar develops policy to protect patrons! — Viktoria B (@viktoriabelle) December 19, 2016

× Tw: sexual assault.

TORONTO LADIES! Avoid College Street Bar at all cost! So fucking shady & gross. Please be safe!! pic.twitter.com/TaigCUkFJR — 🔮 spooky witch 🔮 (@Spell_mfc) December 19, 2016

Others in the neighbourhood haven't been fans for a while. On December 10, Sofia Shiner snapped this photo of the sign outside the bar.

× Expand Sofia Shiner "Scooters are for men who want to ride motorcycles but like to feel the wind on their vaginas."

Charming.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat