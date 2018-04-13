TedX is opening a bar in Toronto

Anyone who's had a brilliant idea after a couple cocktails (Text your ex! Post that pic! Scale that chain link fence!) knows there's plenty of inspiration to be found in a night out. The team behind TedX is apparently taking that idea to the next level by opening a cocktail bar and restaurant.

Founder is set to open soon at 1282 Dundas West (at Dovercourt) in what was previously the home of The Saucy Pierogi. The bar is billed as "a cocktail bar focused on the entrepreneurial spirit". Not exactly sure what that will look like — but we do know that the food and bev team includes chef/co-owner Kendall Collingridge (Hooked, the recently-shuttered SpiritHouse) and bartender Chris McCrabb (Rush Lane).

If nothing else, they've positioned themselves to handle the overflow from Get Well and Mahjong Bar — a brilliant idea if ever there was one!

