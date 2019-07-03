Toronto beer festivals for summer 2019

× Expand Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival

12 Beers Of Summer

The Gladstone’s annual craft beer event features contributions from 12 breweries, plus live tunes and a whole lot of tropical vibes. Your $35 gets you a passport that lets you sample 12 brews, each from a different guest brewery. Bust out your loudest, most dad-tacular Hawaiian shirt and you just might win a prize in their outfit contest.

July 5 at the Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West). $35. gladstonehotel.com

Left Field Brewery Beer Garden @ Rogers Centre

Though the Jays’ stomping grounds remain dominated by big beer companies, you can sample some craft goodness at Left Field’s beer garden, which will be popping up outside Gate 14 a few times this summer. In addition to (baseball-themed) brews and food, you can also test your throwing speed at the on-site pitching cage.

July 6, August 10 & 31 at Rogers Centre (Gate 14). Free. facebook.com/LeftFieldBrewery

Toronto’s Festival Of Beer

One of the summer’s biggest draws for beer aficionados, Toronto’s Festival Of Beer is ringing in its 23rd season this year. Of particular note this year is the “Funk Town” pavilion, devoted to sour beers from 18 local and international brewers. The live music lineup is a draw in its own right, featuring appearances by Public Enemy Radio, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

July 26-28 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place (100 Princes’). $55-$115. beerfestival.ca

Brew & BBQ Festival @ Canada’s Wonderland

Beer and roller coasters: A match made in heaven. The third edition of Brew & BBQ boasts 70-plus craft beers and ciders from small producers all across Ontario, in addition to summery eats created by Wonderland’s exec chef.

July 18-21 at Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan). Free with park admission. canadaswonderland.com

Hart House Craft Beer Festival

Hart House Craft Beer Festival

U of T’s own craft beer festival is back for another season with 12 breweries on the roster. The price of admission gets you eight beer sample tickets, plus BBQ eats (including a newly expanded roster of vegan and vegetarian options), and a commemorative sample glass to take home.

August 1 at Hart House (7 Hart House Circle). $48.95. harthouse.ca

The Only Cafe Summer Beer Fest

There’s no shortage of Toronto beer festivals happening this weekend (as the below entries will prove) but if you want something more low-key, make for this standby beer bar on the Danforth. They’re welcoming over 30 breweries to pour $1 samples all evening; cover is free. Supplies are limited, so go as close to the 5 pm start time as you can.

August 9-10 at the Only Cafe (972 Danforth). Free. theonlycafe.com/beerfest

Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival

Returning to the front step of the Steam Whistle Brewery for another season is this biannual beer festival, which is set to feature more than 40 brewers and cider makers from around the GTA and beyond. Bonus: Relive your grade school days with activities like bean bag toss and giant Connect Four (or, alternately, relive your college days with a rousing game of beer pong).

August 9-10 at Roundhouse Park (255 Bremner). $25-$50. craftbeerfest.ca

Waterfront Beercraft Festival

The Toronto Waterfront Night Market has been a summer food fest staple for a decade, but this year they’re expanding their offerings to include an on-site beer fest for the first time ever. In addition to sharing space with the Pan-Asian Food Festival, the festival will also host arcade and foosball tournaments and an all-out cosplay battle. Time to figure out what beer pairs best with stinky tofu and/or LARPing.

August 9-11 at Ontario Place West Island (955 Lake Shore West). $15-$30. waterfrontnightmarket.com/beercraft-festival

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ 2019

The name just about says it all at this outdoor food and drink fest: On top of 15-plus food vendors slinging all things meaty and sauce-covered, there’ll be a selection of suds and bourbon to down, plus axe-throwing and a mechanical bull ride. Menu details are still rolling out, but organizers say food and drink prices will start at $3.50.

August 9-11 at Hotel X (111 Princes’). $7.95-$12.95. beerbourbonbarbecue.ca

CNE Craft Beer Fest

A boozy add-on to the Food Truck Frenzy event at the Ex, this craft beer event will feature more than a dozen brewers pouring locally crafted selections. The roster of breweries for this year’s event is TBD, but past guests include Big Rock, Wellington and Sawdust City. Additionally, we can confirm that you will be surrounded by more than two dozen food trucks — selling everything from roti to burgers to churros — for all of your snacking needs.

August 22-26 at Exhibition Place (100 Princes’). Free with CNE entry. theex.com

Leslieville Beer Fest

This neighbourhood beer fest is shutting down the block for a one-day-only festival featuring local breweries, plus food vendors and artists. Your $25 admission gets you a commemorative sampling mug and three beer sample tokens.

August 24 on Dundas East (from Logan to Carlaw). $25. leslievillebeerfest.com

Toronto Beer Week

There’s so much beer fun packed into this week, they had to extend it to 10 days. This roaming beer festival, now in its 10th year, has participating bars and breweries pouring special suds all over town, and this year’s instalment promises to be the biggest and best yet.

September 13-22, various locations. Free. torontobeerweek.com

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco