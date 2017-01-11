Feast on Barque’s BBQ and b.good’s gourmet grain dishes

NOW Access gives you 25-40% extra spending money at Toronto's best bars, restaurants and shops. Curious how it works? Check out everything you need to know about buying and redeeming offers.

All taxes are included on your NOW Access card, but tips are extra !

Access Plus members (spend $50, get $70)

If you're an Access Plus member, this 40% extra spending money is waiting for you right now. But these offers are limited, so don't wait to take advantage of your membership benefits!

BARQUE

If you're heading to this Roncesvalles smokehouse, we think the best way to spend $50 – plus 40% more money through Access Plus ($70 total) – is to share as many plates as possible. Here's what we'd suggest ordering:

Smoked Duck Tacos

Barque Caesar Salad

1/2 Rack of Dry Rub Ribs

Smoked Lamb Shoulder

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Pecan Tartlet with Cinnamon Gelato

Get this offer for Barque now.

b.good

With multiple downtown locations, you and a friend can easily find a way to enjoy $70 at this local health-focused restaurant chain. Here's what we'd suggest buying with extra spending money at b.good:

Butternut Soup

Curry & Grilled Avocado Bowl (with Super Grain Mix)

Power Bowl (with Organic Quinoa)

Turkey Burger (El Guapo Style on White)

Veggie Burger (Buffalo Style on Whole Wheat)

Açai Berry Smoothie

Deep C Smoothie

Get this offer for b.good now.

Basic members (spend $50, get $62.50)

Free basic memberships get you 25% more spending money on all of your NOW Access purchases. Amounts available to members are limited, so don't wait.

BARQUE

Regular NOW Access members can make $62.50 go a long way at Barque. Here's how we'd spend it:

Small Chopped Kale Salad

Rib Taster (1/3 Rack of All Three House Flavours)

7 oz Pommery Pulled Pork

Caraway Stout Sausage

Get this offer for Barque now.

B.GOOD

Your New Year's goals are going to be that much closer if you stick to a healthy diet. That won't be too difficult with an extra $12.50 to spend at b.good. Here's what we'd buy with a NOW Access card:

Almond Ginger Bowl (with Organic Quinoa + Tofu)

Spicy Avocado & Lime Bowl (with Super Grain Mix + Chicken)

Side of Sautéed Veggies

Two Chocolate Milkshakes

Get this offer for b.good now.

Without NOW Access ($50 is just $50)

You won't get any of the exclusive member benefits of NOW Access. And just think, a lot of them are totally free! If you're an Access Plus member, you'll also enjoy a ton of VIP perks too.

Sign up for NOW Access today.

Want to know more and can't find the answers to your questions on nowaccess.ca? Write to us at nowaccess@nowtoronto.com.