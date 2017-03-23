Is Alo opening a spinoff bar?

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Two floors below celebrated restaurant Alo, a liquor license application is in for Aloette.

Exciting times are in full swing at Alo. More than a year on from opening, Patrick Kriss's Queen West kitchen and bar is still one of the hottest tables in town, and the spot recently nabbed first-place honours in the 2017 Canada's 100 Best Restaurants rankings.

How are they gonna top that? A liquor license application posted in the window at 163 Spadina might offer a clue: A spot called Aloette is slated to open in the ground floor unit, two floors below Alo's dining room, where a nail salon stood until recently. Given the restaurant's stellar bar program, as well as the unquenchable demand for tables, it wouldn't be an entirely out-of-spec decision for the Alo team to expand to the ground floor.

We've reached out to several staff at the bar, who have remained mum on the connection so far. We'll keep you updated as details surface. (In the meantime, keep watching their reservations page like a hawk!)

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco