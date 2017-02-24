Toronto is getting an Anishinaabe restaurant

× Expand A new Anishnaabe restaurant and "marketeria", NishDish, is moving into the old Tacos El Asador space on Bloor West.

When Tacos el Asador vacated their perpetually-packed corner unit on Bloor for roomier digs across the street earlier this year, it turns out they were making space for a cuisine that's hugely underrepresented in Toronto: First Nations eats. The new tenant at 607 Bloor West is NishDish, a cafe focused on Anishinaabe recipes, as well as products from First Nations and Metis producers.

At the helm of the new cafe is Anishinaabe chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette, who's been catering under the NishDish banner for some time, offering dishes like wild duck and hominy corn soups, venison stew, buffalo chili, baked bannock and wild rice. Ringuette promises the "marketeria" will include "Indigenous sourced coffee, quick meals, or check out a vast selection of goods and food products sourced from First Nations, Inuit and Metis people."

First Nations cuisine is having a minor resurgence in Toronto's restaurant scene; NishDish comes on the heels of last year's popular Pow Wow Cafe, which focuses on Ojibway frybread tacos.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco