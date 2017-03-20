Apiecalypse Now! is opening a bar

With pies named "Pig Destroyer Destroyer" and hot sauce pentagrams drizzled atop their pizzas, Apiecalypse Now! is easily the most hard-partying vegan pizza shop in town — if not the only vegan pizza shop in town. This week, that gets turned up to 11 (see what I did there) with the opening of their new "Canadian hoser"-themed hangout, located just upstairs from the existing pizzeria.

FuBar, which is a name so good I can't believe I didn't think of it myself, soft-opens tomorrow at 735 Bloor West. The 26-seat bar will feature extra seating for the food counter downstairs, and will eventually boast a full roster of beer and cocktails, plus a bar snacks menu in the evening. Check out their full announcement below:

