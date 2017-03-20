Apiecalypse Now! is opening a bar

It opens this week (and the name is hilarious)



With pies named "Pig Destroyer Destroyer" and hot sauce pentagrams drizzled atop their pizzas, Apiecalypse Now! is easily the most hard-partying vegan pizza shop in town — if not the only vegan pizza shop in town. This week, that gets turned up to 11 (see what I did there) with the opening of their new "Canadian hoser"-themed hangout, located just upstairs from the existing pizzeria.

FuBar, which is a name so good I can't believe I didn't think of it myself, soft-opens tomorrow at 735 Bloor West. The 26-seat bar will feature extra seating for the food counter downstairs, and will eventually boast a full roster of beer and cocktails, plus a bar snacks menu in the evening. Check out their full announcement below:

