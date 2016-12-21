Kensington gets its first Persian restaurant

× Expand Facebook/Ashpazkhoune Ashpazkhouneh opens in Kensington Market tonight.

You can find almost any international cuisine in Kensington, from German and Jamaican to El Salvadorean and Ojibway. But tonight, Toronto's most vibrant neighbourhood hits a new milestone: its first Persian restaurant is opening its doors, and it's sure to have fans of other Persian hot spots like Takht-e-Tavoos and Pomegranate queueing up.

Ashpazkhoune ("kitchen" in Farsi) is ready to host its soft opening in the food court space at 214 Augusta, which has hosted Tito Ron's, El Gordo, El Arepazo and Pancho's Bakery, to name just a few. On a Facebook event for the launch, which kicks off tonight at 6pm, the restaurant promises a menu of soul-warming winter eats befitting the longest night of the year, including soup and stews like ash and halim. Get there early!

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco