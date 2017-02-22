Thai one on at Khao San Road's new bar, Bang Sue

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Bang Sue's popcorn, made in collaboration with Millie Creperie, blends sweet, spicy, salty and sour into one bite.

Instead of just looking at the mezzanine space in Khao San Road’s new location and seeing extra seating, owner Monte Wan saw an opportunity. The second floor of the popular Thai joint’s new home on Charlotte will soon be home to Bang Sue, a separate cocktail and snack bar with an all-new menu.

“It would be a lot of work for servers to run up and down from the kitchen downstairs, so I thought we’d turn it into the bar,” Wan explains.

Bang Sue (named for a metro stop in Bangkok) will serve finger foods like tom yum peanuts and sweet-salty-spicy-sour popcorn (a Thai-ified take on Chicago-style), as well as a slate of cocktails from bartender Adam James.

“They’re inspired by the cuisine we have downstairs, but not really on-the-nose-Thai cocktails,” James says, adding he thinks the cocktail menu “could stand up to almost any cocktail bar’s in the city”.

An early fave of his is the Bang Sue Sour, a take on a rum sour with Thai chili tincture, galangal, some fresh, light white rum and sweetened coconut cream.

“It pairs really well with the spicy food we’re doing up here,” he adds.

Additionally, the bar (outfitted with a tropical cabana-style wraparound) will feature 18 local beers on tap, including selections from Halo, Left Field and Muddy York.

Eventually, Wan says, he hopes to introduce a Bang Sue lunch menu featuring grab-and-go items like prad gra prao sandwiches.

Don't miss: Khao San Road is back

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco