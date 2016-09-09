New bar and e-sports hub lands on Wellington

× Expand Supplied Gamers have a space-age spot to hang out: Power Up just opened across from Berczy Park.

Gamers, grab your wireless headsets: an e-sports bar has opened in the heart of downtown. Power Up Game Bar has converted the space formerly occupied by Trevor Kitchen (38 Wellington East, at Leader, facebook.com/PowerUpBar) into a super-slick hub for competitive gamers and their buds, joining See-Scape and Good Game in a growing category of bars.

The bar features Xbox One and PS4 games and consoles, plus private booths for groups and a bar area (or, ahem, "the Pods" and "the Hangar" – the theme is strong with this one). Bigger spaces are available for Just Dance or Rock Band. Staff are trained on all of the available games, so they'll be able to help with instructions or troubleshooting.

Because wasting n00bs means working up an appetite, there's a menu of fancy, shareable snacks: Sliders, truffle-parm popcorn, duck confit wings, tuna poke (them and everyone else), and platters of arancini and pepperettes.

The space-age decor looks pretty slick (maybe too slick, if you compare it to the kinds of bars usually favoured by my fellow geeks – The Bar With No Name and Snakes and Lagers come to mind) but the location should make this popular with downtown students and/or Bay St. suits with a secret passion for League of Legends.

