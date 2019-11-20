Mamakas team opening a bar on Ossington

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Thanos Tripi is extending the Greek food empire he launched with Mamakas and Agora (pictured) to a new wine bar on Ossington.

Not content to run one of Toronto's best Greek restaurants on Ossington, the Mamakas team is about to open a wine/cocktail bar and small plates spot just a few steps up the street.

Bar Koukla (named for a cutesy Greek term of endearment) is opening on November 26 inside what was formerly Omaw, a Southern spot by the Food Dudes (who now run an outpost of Blondie's Pizza in a smaller chunk of the space).

Owner Thanos Tripi says the restaurant was inspired by the low-key taverns found along the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki. "This one is especially dear and very personal to me as our newest family member to the Mamakas of restaurants, our 'beautiful little baby,'" Tripi wrote on Instagram.

The team promises that the restaurant – which will be walk-in only – will merge contemporary decor with traditional touches.

In contrast to the relatively more substantial sit-down fare at Mamakas, Koukla will feature a rotating slate of small mezes, plus a full raw bar to highlight the seafood Tripi will be flying in from the Aegean.

On the drinks side, there'll be a list of all-natural Greek wines available by the glass, plus a list of house cocktails.

Read Tripi's full announcement below:

@nataliamanzocco