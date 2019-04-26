The original Bar Volo is back this summer

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Birreria Volo has been keeping Toronto beer fans sated in Bar Volo's three-year absence.

Bar Volo spent almost three decades as Toronto's reigning beer bar before the condo creep caught up with them in 2016. Since then, the founding Morana family have been focusing on operating College St.'s Birreria Volo and running the Cask Days festival, all the while looking for a new location for the original Volo. (For a time, they were actually set to take over the Church St. mansion that's now home to Storm Crow Manor.)

Finally, it looks like the long wait is over for beer fans: Bar Volo's new space, at 17 St Nicholas, will officially be opening sometime this summer.

The new Volo is located down a quiet side street around the corner from Yonge and Wellesley. According to the bar's Instagram, the new location will also feature an on-site brewery, in addition to the bar — a first for the Bar Volo empire.

That should make the new Volo's offerings even more exciting — which is impressive, given that the Moranas (who also import their own brews through Keep6 Imports) have made their name on pouring some of the rarest beers around.

We bet you won't even miss the old Volo. (Although that patio was pretty sweet.)

