The Beaconsfield shuts down suddenly

Your Queen West party plans are going to look a little different going forward now that the Beaconsfield has closed. The popular Queen West restaurant and bar, which hosted countless DJs and dance parties over its 13 years in business, served its final drink last Friday.

The bar's home at 1154 Queen West was sold in March. Staff members contacted by NOW say they were only given one day's notice before the place closed. The building and business were sold as a package deal, and staffers say they have little information on what's coming next for the building.

The Beacs, as it was called, is being mourned by its share of regulars, while Toronto's nightlife scene has lost yet another beloved space.

× RIP Beaconsfield. This one hurts. Getting so frustrating how important places in the city are rapidly going away. This one hurts. 😔 — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 12, 2017

× bye hmv yonge bye beacs bye hoxton bye roti palace bye holy oak bye honest ed's bye toronto — 🙈🙈🙈 (@_anupa) April 13, 2017

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco