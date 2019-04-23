Beyond Meat gets a Canada-wide grocery store rollout

× Expand Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat's products have gone from tough-to-find white whale — so to speak — to a seemingly ubiquitous meat alternative over the past few years.

The U.S.-based company's faux meat products, which includes burgers, sausages, crumbles and more, have ended up on menus at a number of major chains. A&W followed up its much-ballyhooed Beyond Meat burger launch with a breakfast sandwich version, and Quesada rolled out a burrito featuring the brand's faux ground meat in February. But if you've ever wished you could swing down to your local supermarket and pick up some of those patties on the way to your buddy's BBQ, you're in luck.

Beyond Meat has announced plans for a major Canadian rollout of its products, with the brand's burgers slated to land in Co-op, Fresh Street Market, IGA, Loblaw, Longos, Metro, Save On Foods, Sobeys (including Freshco and Price Chopper) and Whole Foods Market stores next month.

The burgers will be available in stores at the end of May, and will retail for around $7.50 per package.

If you tend to frequent independent Toronto grocers, this might even be old news to you: Prior to the upcoming Canada-wide rollout, Beyond Meat already had limited availability in a few specialty Toronto grocers, including Summerhill Market, Farm Boy, vegan-only grocers YamChops and Good Rebel, Pusateri's, and waste-free grocery store Unboxed Market.

Want to know where to grab a burger for yourself? Check out Beyond Meat's store finder.

