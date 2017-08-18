What Big Feastival Canada's chefs are packing

× Expand Big Feastival Sunday Night Pub Quiz The NEFF Big Kitchen

The Big Feastival Canada lands this weekend at Burl's Creek, merging Toronto's feverish food culture with a weekend of music-festival mayhem for the first time. When not watching big names like Weezer, De La Soul and Basia Bulat do their thing onstage, visitors can snag a bite from vendors and food trucks and scope out food-related activities, classes and panels.

Of course, it pays to be prepared when camping – even if the camping is happening at a place with its own "cheese cave". We asked three of the guest chefs what they like to bring when they go off the grid for a weekend. (Bear nets and bug spray not included!)

For the classy folks

Amy Rosen (owner of Rosen's Cinnamon Buns, author of Toronto Cooks and Toronto Eats

First of all, the (hypothetical) hamper itself is wicker and leather with ingenious spots to hold wineglasses and silver cutlery and linen. Where can I buy such a hamper?

Here’s what’s inside: Super chilled white wine (mostly Norm Hardie and Tawse), loads of fresh fruit to be eaten out of hand — plums, cherries, peaches, nectarines. Soft cheeses that will ooze, not sweat, in the sun. Sourdough baguette and seedy crackers. Party sandwiches and hummus and carrots and cucumbers (mostly for the kiddies.) Chocolate chip cookies. And chocolate and Cheetos Puffs for later.

For the traditionalists

Alexandra Feswick (chef, Drake Hotel)

When packing up to go camping with my family, I would pack, number one, coffee and my Bodum press. After that, Goldfish crackers, hot dogs (for spider dogs, of course), canned beans, eggs, a loaf of bread, watermelon and water – and anything you can put on the end of a stick! We have a sweet campfire sandwich maker and that’s always a fun way to make lunch or dinner. I think stopping at a farmer's stand on the way to wherever you’re going for fresh fruit and vegetables is a must when heading up north.

For the carnivore

Michael Hunter, (owner/chef at Antler, actual mountain man)

I love cooking over open fire. I pack steaks, pork shoulder, bacon and eggs and sausages that will generally keep cold for a few days. If I’m super-remote I will pack dry non-perishable stuff to start cooking when the ice runs out, like beans and canned tomatoes to make some campfire stews. It’s also fun to bury potatoes under the fire and bake under ground, wrapped in foil of course. Must have a cast iron crockpot to leave on the fire all day! Veggies are a must as well as fruit and snacks. Don’t forget s'mores ingredients!

