Toronto is getting a bar dedicated to bocce

Game bars are still going strong in Toronto, with many of the most successful recasting lawn games as indoor activities. Now, it looks like east-enders won't have to trek all the way to Track & Field for a game of mosquito-free bocce.

Lob, a sprawling bar dedicated to Italians' favourite backyard activity, is about to open at 100 Broadview (at Queen) later this month.

"Lob features a first-of-its-kind, custom-made indoor bocce-golf course that spans approximately 7,000 square feet, or two-thirds of the venue’s 10,500 square foot space," the restaurant's reps write in a press release. To make things a little spicier than the usual flat bocce plane, each course will feature its own set of hazards (say, logs, hills and drops).

An on-site kitchen (dubbed Track 10 – we see what you did there) will feature pub eats. On tap will be brews from east-end breweries Radical Road, Eastbound, Muddy York, Left Field, Saulter Street and Amsterdam.

Ready to get rolling? Lob soft-opens to the public on Friday (August 10).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco