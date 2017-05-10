Toronto's newest cafe is also a library

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Libraries with cafes in them aren't exactly new around these parts (shout out to the Balzac's location in the Reference Library). But what happens when you put a library inside a cafe? That dream is now real, thanks to Bookworm Cafe, a new spot located on the second floor of Queen West bar Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen, 416-504-2334, tequilabookworm.ca). More like Tequila Mockingbird, am I right?

Now, I know what you're thinking: "Lots of coffee shops have a bookshelf, NOW." But Bookworm boasts a collection of 500 books, from novels to poetry and non-fiction; if you become a member (which you can do just by talking to the staff), you can sign out their books and even take 'em home with you. (If you're looking to clear out some books of your own, meanwhile, Bookworm is accepting donations!)

Membership also gets you special discounts on food and drinks, which includes coffee from Halo, teas from Pluck, cold brew on tap, and food and drinks from Tequila Bookworm's menu.

× Our membership cards are at the printer's! Think library card but with beer and food perks. Heaven is real. 🙏 #torontocoffee #torontobeer A post shared by Bookworm Coffee (@bookwormcoffeeto) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco