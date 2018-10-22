Boralia to close next month

× Expand Michael Watier ( May 8, 2015. Toronto, ON.) NOW Magazine cover shoot at Boralia.59 Ossington Avenue 647-351-5100.

In a ram-packed restaurant scene, Boralia (59 Ossington, at Humbert, 647-351-5100, boraliato.com) was the only spot of its kind. When owners Wayne Morris and Evelyn Wu opened the cozy Ossington kitchen in 2015, their analytical, historical approach to Canadian cuisine — they delved into colonial-era writings and historic cookbooks to put together their menu of pigeon pie and braised whelk — turned heads, to say nothing of visually stunning dishes like pine-smoked mussels served under glass.

If you didn't get to experience that culinary history lesson after they opened, time's running out: The husband-and-wife duo announced that November 10 will be Boralia's final day of service.

"After 4 amazing years, Boralia will be serving up our historically-inspired Canadian dishes for the very last time on Saturday, November 10," they wrote on Facebook. "It is not a decision we arrived at easily, but with a new addition to our little family on the way and ever-increasing rent, we feel that now is the best time to end this particular chapter."

"We are honoured to have been a part of the Toronto and Canadian food scene for the past several years, and are so grateful for your support," they added. "Who knew so many people would want to eat pigeon pie and sea snail on a consistent basis?" Reservations are available online.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco