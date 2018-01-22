Brickworks Cider to open Queen East pub

What's replacing the relatively short-lived An Sibin Pub (which controversially replaced the Real Jerk) at the corner of Queen and Broadview? The long-boarded-up windows have been filled with signage, and it looks like the new tenant is none other than Brickworks Cider. The onetime indie brewery (which was purchased by Mill Street, which in turn is owned by Labatt, in 2015) will be opening Brickworks Ciderhouse at 709 Queen East next month.

A few details have been unveiled about the food and drink program — eats will focus on locally sourced ingredients developed in tandem with the cider makers, including pies made from cider apples. On the drinks side, there'll be 16 taps pouring a mix of ciders and brews from Mill Street. And though their brewing operations are currently centered in North York, the east-side cider house will be kicking out experimental, small-batch ciders in its barrel- and bottle-aging facilities.

Here's hoping this Cider House rules.

× Home. A post shared by Brickworks Cider (@brickworkscider) on Jan 19, 2018 at 2:02pm PST

