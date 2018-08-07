This Korean chain is an ube lover's dream

With more and more Asian food chains setting up shop in Toronto, we've gotten access to a smorgasbord of global desserts, from bingsu to coffee buns to souffle pancakes. But none of the spots that have landed here thus far have made use of the purple sweet potato (a cousin to the ube) as Korea's Cafe Bora.

The company, which has locations in Korea, Thailand and Los Angeles, has announced a Toronto location at 87 Yorkville (at Bellair) in the former home of The Good Press. Once it's open, Torontonians will be able to avail themselves of all things purple-hued and starchy. We're talking purple sweet potato cheesecake, purple sweet potato bingsu (a shaved ice dessert), purple sweet potato tiramisu and purple sweet potato ice cream. Oh, and dessert orders come with a side of complimentary purple sweet potato chips!

If sweet 'n' starchy isn't your thing, Cafe Bora is far from a one-trick pony: There's also matcha, red bean and fruit flavours (hello, persimmon bingsu) on the menu. Look for the cafe to open its doors in September.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco