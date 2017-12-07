Say goodbye to Cardinal Rule

× Expand David Laurence Cardinal Rule - 5 Roncesvalles Ave. (647) 352-0202Katie James serves up lunch to Kerry Taylor and Simon Girard.

Bad news for west-end vegans, gluten-free folks and brunch fans of any stripe: beloved diner (and perennial Readers' Choice fave) Cardinal Rule (5 Roncesvalles, at Queen West, 647-352-0202, cardinalrulerestaurant.com) has announced it will close its doors next year.

"Coming to the end of 2017 Cardinal Rule will be completing its mission as a restaurant," a statement on the six-year-old diner's Facebook page reads. "We will remain fully open throughout November and December with limited brunch services between Christmas and New Years, so don't be a stranger!"

The owners add that a closing bash is in the works. And for those not yet willing to let go of chef Marta Kusel's homestyle faves, there's some good news: They will be keeping their satellite location inside Glad Day Bookshop.

Read the full statement below:

×

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco