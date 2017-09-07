Charcoal tacos are Toronto's latest goth food

× Expand Mi Taco

Activated, edible charcoal — whether it's soft serve or kombucha, waffles or pizza crusts — is the food trend of the summer. It's largely flavourless, and its much-touted health benefits are questionable, but even I cannot deny, in my crusty, cynical heart, that black-dyed food looks dang cool.

The latest food to get the goth treatment: tacos and burritos, courtesy to Queen West fast-casual taqueria Mi Taco. The family-run spot is now offering customers the option to build their meal on flour tortillas made with charcoal, which they're pressing in-house daily.

In a release, the restaurant adds they're the first in town to do charcoal dough tacos (blue corn tortillas, already common, have a similar visual effect). But a few cursory Googles suggest they may actually be the first restaurant anywhere to do this (if you know of one, email us!)

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco