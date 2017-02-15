The best eats from an all-chef hockey fest in Prince Edward County

Chefs generally thrive on some healthy competition, but at the Drake Devonshire earlier this month, that got cranked to a whole other level. Two hockey teams, featuring an all-star lineup of Montreal and Toronto chefs (including Jamie Kennedy, Chuck Hughes, Cory Vitiello and Anthony Walsh, to name a few) met in Prince Edward County to battle it out on the ice, but not before engaging in some A+ trash talk.
There were, of course, killer game concessions — as well as a packed schedule of eats and tastings before and after, including a killer afterparty at the Drake Devonshire. Chefs who weren't even playing that weekend, like Craig Wong, even made the trek to nosh on some rare treats from Montreal chefs and support their buds. In short, it was the hottest Toronto food event of the winter — and it didn't even go down within city limits.
On the morning of February 4, guests at the Dev awoke to find chefs already at work wrangling a whole lamb, which cooked from noon until night on an open flame outside the hotel entrance.
The day kicked off with a "tailgate party" at Norman Hardie Wines — actually a packed tasting and snacking session inside the winery.
Garde Manger brought smoked Quebec char on rye...
...while Joe Beef did fantastic smoked meat sandwiches complete with their own house mustard.
There were also riesling pours by the glass (hey, it was after 11 am).
Then it was off to a pregame whiskey and cheese tasting co-hosted by Lot 40 and Cheese Boutique, high over the Essroc Arena in Wellington. Lot 40 master blender Don Livermore led chefs and guests through some samples from the vaults.
There was also a lot of cheese.
A lot of cheese.
The unexpected smash hit: A Quebec Bleu D'Elizabeth, over which Cheese Boutique owner (and Toronto Grinder) Afrim Pristine grated some crystallized maple syrup.
Here, Garde Manger chef and Food Network Canada host Chuck Hughes explains to Pristine in great detail what's about to happen to him on the ice.
And then, the puck dropped.
Smoke Signals chef Nick Chen-Yin, aka the Grinders' "secret weapon", tries to slide one past Mashers goalie Christopher Morgan (of Liverpool House).
Drake chef Ted Corrado in action.
Check Flock chef Cory Vitiello's jersey number.
Meanwhile, over at the concession tables, Grant Van Gameren ladled out a dill-and-sausage soup. (Local player Jess Jones, of the CWHL, wore his jersey on the ice in his stead.)
The Drake's Alexandra Feswick served tomato soup...
...and grilled cheese sandwiches to go with.
Over on the Montreal side, Garde Manger brought an entire Serrano ham to the game and sliced off slivers for guests. (Also adjacent to the Montreal cheering section: The beer garden.)
Eventually, the Grinders emerged the victors (6-2), and the trophy was passed to Corrado, who did a victory lap with the trophy.
So did coach Jamie Kennedy (though he didn't have skates, so he kind of did a celebratory shuffle-jog instead).
Capping off the night: A raucous strolling dinner back at the Devonshire.
Spicy noodle soup with seafood by Montreal's Park.
Boudin noire from chef Derek Dammann of Maison Publique.
Jamie Kennedy's oxtail poutine.
Le Bremner's chicken skin crisps with lobster and caviar.
Tuck Shop and Liverpool House shucked oysters as the cocktails flowed late into the night.
